Biden Campaign Calls Out Racist Trump Rally To Be Held Where Black People Were Massacred

Trump is returning to the campaign trail on Friday, June 19, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The date and location are questionable, considering June 19 is Juneteenth, which celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation, and Tulsa, is where a Black area known as Greenwood was destroyed by white terrorists 99 years ago this month.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump said, “A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it. They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.”



Kamua Marshall, the Director of Strategic Communications for Joe Biden, tweeted, “How racist is Donald Trump: He’s so racist that he plans on having one of his first campaign rallies on June 19th in Tulsa, OK. If you don’t know — Do some research on #Juneteenth and the racial violence that took place in Oklahoma known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, 1921.”