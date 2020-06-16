Marchers Demonstrate at Georgia Capitol To Demand Criminal Justice and Voting RIghts Reforms

Hundreds of marchers took to the streets of Atlanta on Monday, to denounce police violence, demand justice and address issues with Georgia’s voting system.

About 800 demonstrators walked to the Georgia State Capitol as the state legislature reconvened after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to take over the Capitol every single day until they do their job,” the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP said to the marchers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He was joined by Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce who spoke about the significant voting challenges faced by residents during the Georgia primary in which people stood in long lines at polls statewide and dealt with faulty voting machines and other problems.

“We’re committed to making State Farm Arena a polling place by our organization, so Fulton County and DeKalb County and every citizen has a right to vote in this city,” said Pierce, according to Atlanta station WSB-TV.