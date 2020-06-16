Marchers Demonstrate at Georgia Capitol To Demand Criminal Justice and Voting RIghts Reforms

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Hundreds of marchers took to the streets of Atlanta on Monday, to denounce police violence, demand justice and address issues with Georgia’s voting system.
About 800 demonstrators walked to the Georgia State Capitol as the state legislature reconvened after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to take over the Capitol every single day until they do their job,” the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP said to the marchers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
He was joined by Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce who spoke about the significant voting challenges faced by residents during the Georgia primary in which people stood in long lines at polls statewide and dealt with faulty voting machines and other problems.
“We’re committed to making State Farm Arena a polling place by our organization, so Fulton County and DeKalb County and every citizen has a right to vote in this city,” said Pierce, according to Atlanta station WSB-TV.
Over the weekend, the Georgia NAACP and the Just Georgia Coalition held a virtual news conference demanding specific action be taken on both justice and fair voting issues. The NAACP is demanding that former Atlanta police chief Erika Shields be completely removed from the department although she voluntarily stepped down from her position after the June 12 police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
“We are asking and demanding urgent action so that we can move forward as a city, community and as a state to ensure that no other family has to go through what Mr. Brooks’ family has to go through," said Woodall.
Residents at the march on Monday said they participated because of concern for their families and need for the issues to be addressed.
“Every time it happens, I have to have a different talk with my child. This is not the world, it’s not the America I want to raise my child in," Latisha Cunningham told WSB-TV. But she said seeing the multicultural makeup of the demonstration leaves her more confident. “I think there’s a little more hope now.”
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo Credit: Dustin Chambers/Getty Images
