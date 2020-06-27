Rihanna Calls Out Kentucky’s Attorney General Over The Lack Of Accountability For Breonna Taylor’s Killers

Written by Paul Meara

Rihanna is adding her voice, and the weight of her platform, to the demands for justice for Breonna Taylor. The singer and entrepreneur posted a message on Instagram last Friday (June 26) asking why the cops who killed Taylor over 100 days ago haven’t yet been arrested or faced criminal charges. She tagged Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron in her post. “Over 100 days after #breonnataylor was MURDERED!! Her killers are at home watching Netflix on the couch. WTF is America?!” the message read. “yerrrrr @danieljaycameron , where we at with this my brother?!”

A month ago, Cameron made his own Instagram post about Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police while she was at home sleeping in her bed in March. He said he is “in the process of determining what investigatory steps we believe we need to take place.”

Cameron also explained that the FBI “is conducting an individual investigation into the facts surrounding the shooting” and said that “at the conclusion of the investigation, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division will determine if the officers’ actions violated federal law.” RELATED: OPINION | When Will There Be Justice For Breonna Taylor? Breonna Taylor’s death took place after police officers forcefully entered her apartment in the middle of the night via a “no-knock” warrant. Official’s claim they were doing an investigation into two men they believed were selling drugs out of a house that was not close to Taylor’s home. Police believed the men were using Breonna’s address to receive the packages, however no drugs were found at Taylor’s residence. The Louisville city council has since voted to ban no-knock search warrants, dubbing it Breonna’s Law. This isn’t the first time Rihanna has spoken up for justice surrounding police brutality. She expressed her support in getting justice for George Floyd, who was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May. “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post on May 29.

RiRi also took part in #BlackoutTuesday (June 1), a hashtag used to promote a day of social media silence to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for all Black lives who have been taken due to police brutality over the years. “we ain’t buying sh*t!!! and we ain’t selling sh*t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!,” her message read.