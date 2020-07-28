Colin Kaepernick And Dr. Fauci To Receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award

Former NFL star turned activist Colin Kaepernick and the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci are among a list of the 2020 recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.

The official announcement comes on Tuesday (July 28) and states that the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award will honor “outstanding leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to social change, recognizing individuals across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have utilized their platform for the public good.”

In thanking the organization for the notable honor, Kaepernick referenced witnessing civil rights activist and musician Harry Belafonte receive the same award in 2017.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Life To Be Portrayed In Ava DuVernay Netflix Series

“I was in the audience honoring Mr. Harry Belafonte as he accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates. Thank you for this prestigious award,” the co-founder of the Know Your Rights Camp said.

The Know Your Rights Camp helps advance the liberation, education and self-empowerment of Black and Brown communities. Motivated to “create new systems that will elevate the new generation of change leaders.”

RELATED: ESPN Films Will Chronicle Colin Kaepernick's Journey From NFL To Activism

The organization’s decision to honor Kaepernick follows the nationwide ripple effect of racial injustice protesting. Highlighting the former quarterbacks 2016 season being the first NFL player to kneel before games as the national anthem played as he peacefully protested police brutality.

Dr. Fauci’s honor is followed by his courageous response and brave efforts in the face of political opposition as he led the White House Task Force during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Barack Obama, current presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton have all been past Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.