Kanye West Files For Presidential Ballot In Six States With 'Biblical Life Coach' Running Mate

Kanye West is reportedly still making an effort at running for president with evangelical leader Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

According to Newsweek, on Monday (August 3), West “filed a petition featuring 1,723 signatures to the Arkansas Secretary of State on Monday in an effort to secure his place on the state's presidential ballot.”

RELATED: Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run

West has sought ballot eligibility in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Vermont, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin, which is a crucial swing state.

Missouri is reportedly challenging the validity of the signatures.

In New Jersey, after facing allegations of fraudulent signatures by New Jersey elections lawyer Scott Salmon, West dropped his petition to get on the ballot in The Garden State.

West’s running mate is 57-year-old Michelle Tidball. According to Forbes, she lives in Wyoming, describes herself as a “biblical life coach” and in a bible teleconference said that she doesn’t “watch news.”

Kanye, who admittedly has never voted, announced his run for president via Twitter on July 4.

