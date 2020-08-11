Barack and Michelle Obama Lead List Of Democratic Superstars To Speak At Democratic Convention

As the nation anticipates the Democratic National Convention in which Joe Biden is set to accept the party’s presidential nomination, the list of speakers for the event, which begins next week, has been released.

Anchoring the speeches will be Barack and Michelle Obama.

Though set in Milwaukee, much of the convention has been switched to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the prime time keynote speakers will be a list of political heavyweights, all charged with rallying voters to defeat Donald Trump in November.

On Aug. 17, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be the first keynotes. They will be followed Aug. 18 with Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, former president Bill Clinton, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Aug. 19 will bring addresses from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama. Finally on Aug. 20, Sen. Cory Booker, former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris will speak.

Finally Biden himself will give his nomination acceptance speech.

Normally the speakers would appear on the convention stage, but because of health precautions being taken, they will appear virtually from their remote locations, according to a statement from the Democratic party.

Harris and Warren are both on Biden’s short list for a vice presidential choice and he is expected to announce his decision this week.