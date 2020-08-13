Breonna Taylor Memorial To Be Broadcast Nationally On Dozens Of Radio Stations

LOUISVILLE, KY - AUGUST 11: A billboard featuring a picture of Breonna Taylor and calling for the arrest of police officers involved in her death is seen on August 11, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Oprah Winfreyâ s O Magazine sponsored the campaign featuring 26 billboards, one for every year Taylor was alive, across the city of Louisville where she died. Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in a no-knock raid on March 13 when gunfire erupted. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Breonna Taylor Memorial To Be Broadcast Nationally On Dozens Of Radio Stations

Find out how you can hear the tribute to the 26-year-old EMT gunned down by Louisville police.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Dozens of radio stations across the U.S. will reportedly carry a broadcast to commemorate the life of Breonna Taylor on Thursday (August 13), which marks five months since her death. The 26-year-old Black woman was an EMT who was unarmed while being shot and killed by Louisville police in her home in March.

Louisville station WXOX will lead the broadcast, according to a statement from its president, Sharon Scott, released to the Louisville Courier Journal. The broadcast  starts at 2 p.m. ET, and will feature Taylor’s favorite song, Mary J. Blige’s “Everything.”

Taylor’s family will introduce the song and will be “followed by a reading of names accompanied by audio from the Louisville protests."

"On this day, we will pause our broadcast to recognize the women who were stolen from their families and loved ones far too soon," a description of the broadcast says. "Together we will celebrate the lives of these unique individuals — recognize the pain their loss has caused their communities and use our voices to demand the justice they deserve.”

Protesters in Louisville have taken to the streets for more than 75 days, demanding the officers involved in Taylor’s death be fired by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and criminally charged by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Brett Hankison, who was terminated by interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder, has been the only officer involved in the shooting who has faced any discipline. The other two, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, are on administrative reassignment.

Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

