Rep. Gwen Moore Says Black Women Thrilled About Political Moment Around Kamala Harris

A day after Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore kicked off the 2020 Democratic National Convention with a one-minute, energetic and passionate speech encouraging everyone to get behind her “beloved friend” Joe Biden for president, Moore told BET.com that she is also thrilled about this historic moment for his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, and for Black women.

“The day Kamala was named VP [candidate], it was so thrilling. My son ran for state representative and was nominated on the same day. They announced Kamala in the day and he won later that night. And I don’t think anything could have brought me down. I was floating on cloud nine,” Moore said.

“[Black women] are just giddy. I get in the Uber and the Uber driver is happy. My hairdresser is happy. I get in the store and people are happy,” said Moore, whose district includes Milwaukee and some adjacent suburbs.

Moore and Harris are both Congressional Black Caucus members. She says people should know her colleague is compassionate, just like Biden. But Moore says Harris is also tough and no nonsense.

“She has prosecuted people who have poisoned the environment – with the gas and oil. People who have committed wage theft. People who have stood up [to] fake universities, like Trump University,” Moore said. “She went after the bad apples that hurt the people.”