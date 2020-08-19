Video Proves Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Was Assaulted By Oracle Arena Cops During NBA Finals

Newly released video evidence proves that police instigated a physical altercation with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during the 2019 NBA Finals. The incident occurred in the Bay Area’s Oracle Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors, moments after the Raptors won the NBA title over the Warriors.

Originally, the deputy involved in the incident, Alan Strickland, claimed Ujiri was the aggressor and caused him multiple injuries. A spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stated at the time that they would pursue criminal charges against Ujiri for allegedly striking Strickland. The deputy claims the NBA team president committed misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

RELATED: Here’s How Michael Jordan Felt Being Compared To One Of His Biggest Rivals In Basketball

According to TMZ, Ujiri denied wrongdoing, and now video evidence proves him right. The newly released body camera footage shows Ujiri attempting to pull out his credentials in a peaceful, non threatening manner, but Strickland freaked out and put his hands on Uriji.

In the video, Strickland can also be heard telling Ujiri to “back the f**k up” while shoving him. After shoving him a second time, Ujiri replies “Why did you push me? I’m the president of the Raptors.” Ujiri then responds by shoving the officer.

According to KTVU, Ujiri’s attorneys claim the video paints Strickland as “undeniable the initial aggressor” in the incident.

In February, Strickland filed a federal lawsuit against Ujiri, alleging he suffered serious injuries to his teeth, head, jaw and chin.

Watch the video, below: