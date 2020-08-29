Kamala Harris Posts Emotional Tribute To Her 'Friend And Fellow Bison' Chadwick Boseman

Her running mate Joe Biden also tweeted a statement about the 'Black Panther' star's death.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, posted an emotional message for her good friend and fellow Howard University alum Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43 on Friday (August 28).

"Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family," Harris wrote in a tweet that's pinned to the top of her Twitter profile.

The message is bittersweet seeing that Boseman's final tweet before his death was of a picture of him and Harris, expressing his enthusiasm for Harris' history-making candidacy:

Harris' running mate Joe Biden also tweeted condolences for Boseman's family:

"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes," he wrote. "Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time."

The award-winning actor's death was confirmed on his official social media accounts on Friday evening.

