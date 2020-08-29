Kamala Harris Posts Emotional Tribute To Her 'Friend And Fellow Bison' Chadwick Boseman

Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, posted an emotional message for her good friend and fellow Howard University alum Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43 on Friday (August 28).

"Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family," Harris wrote in a tweet that's pinned to the top of her Twitter profile.