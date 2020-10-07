Jacob Blake Released From Hospital And Moved To Rehab

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old was paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, has been released from the hospital.

According to CNN, attorney Patrick Cafferty said he is "in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.”

He also added, "I can't provide more details."

It’s not known when Blake left the hospital or how long he will be in rehab. Blake is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down.

TMZ reports the family is not revealing the new place where Blake is staying due to his father receiving death threats. They also noted that at one point, the millennial was handcuffed to his bed when he was in the hospital before being moved.

A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. An officer began shooting at him multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was then shot in front of three of his sons.

Blake had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene. The officers involved in his shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to CNN, the officer who shot Blake has been identified as Rusten Sheskey. He has been with the Kenosha police department for seven years.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.