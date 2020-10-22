Trump Claims He’s The 'Least Racist Person In The Room' During Final Debate, Biden Calls Him A 'Dogwhistle'

Update: Oct. 23, 2020



President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head tonight for the final debate before Election day. The two men debated on issues including the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state of the economy and climate change. NBC’s Kristen Welker moderated the debate using great judgement, consistently reminding the candidates of their time, staying on topic and moving things along when needed.

While Trump did have some commentary that caused Black Twitter to pause and find the fact checking proof, there was no statement more confusing than one made in response to the debate question on race in America, specifically Black parents having the “talk” with their children and the candidate's individual plans for criminal justice refrom.

RELATED: Black Twitter Left All The Way Confused By Some Of Trump’s Responses During Final Debate

“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, possible exception, but the exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I’ve done,” said Trump.