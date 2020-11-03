Sen. Kamala Harris: ‘Black Women Hold The Power In This Election’

Today is Election Day and there are predictions of historic Black turnout across the states. One voting bloc Democrats are depending on is Black women, especially with HBCU grad and AKA sister Sen. Kamala Harris.

In a powerful essay penned for ESSENCE, Harris wrote, “Joe and I can’t do this alone—and we’re grateful that Black women across the country have had our backs. They are doing their jobs, caring for their families, and mobilizing voters to get out the vote and win this election. And we need you, too. We need you to vote in numbers nobody has ever seen.”

She continued, “Black women hold the power in this election. So we need to talk to everybody in our lives, including young people, to encourage them to vote. We need to get our families, our neighbors, our whole villages to the polls.”