Barack Obama Issues Statement Over Joe Biden’s Victory

Joe Biden has officially been elected as the 46th President of the United States. Barack Obama, who chose Biden as his vice president during his eight years in office, issued a statement over Biden’s victory and acknowledged all of the family entering 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden,” he began his statement, which was posted via his Twitter account. “I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

Obama then looked forward to an America with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the helm and the hope he believes it will bring.

"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," he said in the statement. "I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."

Television news outlets called the election on Saturday morning (November 7) after Biden reached the threshold of 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency, shortly after he garnered Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. After that, The Associated Press called Nevada for Biden, bringing his electoral vote total to 290.