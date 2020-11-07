Nation Reacts To Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Win With Jubilation And Hope

Democratic voters in cities across the nation erupted in elation Saturday morning (Nov. 7) after the networks called the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in a triumphant defeat of Donald Trump.

The news came just before noon Eastern Time after Biden reached the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency after networks called Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for the Democrat.

In multiple cities, people took to the street cheering, honking horns, even lighting fireworks in celebration of the new presidency and the end of what many felt was the tumultuous tenure of Donald Trump.

In Philadelphia, cheers flooded the streets as people reacted to the news, particularly African Americans who were thrilled that it was their votes that helped carry Biden from the presidential primaries and now all the way to the presidency.

“My vote counts because they had no vote,” Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler of Philadelphia’s historic Mother Bethel AME, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "They had no voice. They were used, but God has kept us here for such a time as this. And now the children of our ancestors are speaking in Atlanta, in Detroit, in Las Vegas, in Phoenix, and in the birthplace of democracy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

A host of others also weighed in with jubilation over the election of Biden. Many feel the new presidency was a long time in coming and now a new phase of American history can begin.

Stacey Abrams, whose voter advocacy push in Georgia created the momentum Biden needed to excel past Trump in votes in that states may have been one of the first to publicly refer to him as “President-elect.”