Stacey Abrams Laughs About Getting Rid Of The ‘Orange Menace’ In The White House

Stacey Abrams, the voter advocate who has been instrumental in what is likely a turn of Georgia from a red to a blue, didn’t mince words when she shared why she’s elated over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic win.



“There is an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House,” Abrams said on CBS' “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." “That’s a big deal. There is an incoming president who has moral leadership and character and who actually believes in science and facts.”