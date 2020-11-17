Barack Obama Shares ‘A Promised Land’ Playlist

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Barack Obama’s highly anticipated new memoir A Promised Land officially hit shelves on Tuesday (Nov.17). Now the 44th president is sharing a new playlist of memorable tunes from his time serving as commander-in-chief.
President Obama released the playlist on his social media accounts the day before the memoir dropped, writing "Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency.” His special playlist is a selection of genres and artists including the likes of Jay-Z, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Sade, Stevie Wonder, and more.
Hours after Mr. Obama released A Promised Land, he headed back to his Twitter to tell his 126 million followers what his goal of the memoir and how he hopes the special read will resonate with readers. “My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world.”
Mr. Obama’s A Promised Land playlist includes: “The Weight” by Aretha Franklin, “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King, “Halo” by Beyoncé, “At Last” by Beyoncé, “The Times They Are-a-Changin’” by Bob Dylan, “Only in America” by Brooks & Dunn, “The Rising” by Bruce Springsteen, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra, “Always Tomorrow” by Gloria Estefan, “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, “My 1st Song” by Jay-Z, “My Favorite Things” by John Coltrane, “Freedie Freeloader” by Miles Davis, “Home” by Phillip Phillips, “Michelle” by The Beatles, “Cherish the Day” by Sade, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder, “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder and “Beautiful Day” by U2.
A Promised Land is now available in bookstores.
You can listen to the playlist below:
(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ)
