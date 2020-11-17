Barack Obama Shares ‘A Promised Land’ Playlist

Barack Obama’s highly anticipated new memoir A Promised Land officially hit shelves on Tuesday (Nov.17). Now the 44th president is sharing a new playlist of memorable tunes from his time serving as commander-in-chief.

President Obama released the playlist on his social media accounts the day before the memoir dropped, writing "Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency.” His special playlist is a selection of genres and artists including the likes of Jay-Z, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Sade, Stevie Wonder, and more.

RELATED: BET And CBS News Present: “An Hour With President Obama”