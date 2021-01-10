Kamala Harris Graces Cover Of February Vogue

“I always say this: I may be the first to do many things—make sure I’m not the last,” Harris says. “I was thinking of my baby nieces, who will only know one world where a woman is vice president of the United States, a woman of color, a Black woman, a woman with parents who were born outside of the United States.”

The digital cover story dives into the road ahead of madam vice president-elect as she and President-elect Joe Biden prepare for the inauguration on January 20, 2021.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is poised and polished on the cover of Vogue for its February 2021 issue.

When it comes to the first 100 days of the Biden administration, the vice president-elect says the administration will focus on tackling the coronavirus.

RELATED: Why Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President Is Such A Historical Landmark

“The first line of approach has to be to get control of this pandemic,” Harris says.

Her first priority is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and applying the Defense Production Act that she wants to increase the production and distribution of masks, gloves and gowns. The vice president-elect is also worried about children missing weeks of school and frontline workers suffering from trauma and not having the proper PPE.

Harris is also focusing on small businesses and wants to use federal funding to help them be accustomed to business practices under COVID. Pushing for a congressional bill that will protect renters and homeowners against evictions and foreclosures is also on her list.

As the first Black and Indian American woman to serve as vice president, Harris says she “will always speak truth” and “always give [Joe Biden] my opinion, which will be based on fact and knowledge and life experience, and do it in a way that allows him, when he makes a decision, to make it with full information about the impact—and he has asked me to do that.”