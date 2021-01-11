Rev. Raphael Warnock Gives First Sermon Since Winning U.S. Senate Race, Condemns Violence At Capitol That Marred His Victory

Rev. Raphael Warnock took to the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday (Jan. 10) for the first time since winning the U.S. Senate runoff last week, celebrated his victory but remarked that it comes during the shadow of a grim period for the nation.



“Whoever would have thought that, in Georgia, we would see the people rise up and send an African American man who grew up in public housing, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King preached, and a Jewish young man, the son of an immigrant, to the United States Senate,” Warnock said in a live stream from the church. “I’m grateful to be a part of this...I want to be a prism of God’s glory.

“Georgia had elected its first Black senator and its first Jewish senator,” he continued. “Then, as we were basking in the glory of all that represented, it seemed like we could only have a few hours to celebrate. Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as the crude, the angry, the disrespectful, and the violent broke their way into the people’s house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs, and symbols of an old world order passing away.”

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Condemns Trump Rioters Who Chose ‘Whiteness’ Over Democracy

Warnock was referring to the violent attack by supporters of Donald Trump, angered over baseless claims of a stolen election, storming and ransacking the building, causing the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.



He and Jon Ossoff, who defeated incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue last week, are now tasked with moving a legislative agenda forward in the wake of unprecedented mob violence in the seat of the nation’s government.