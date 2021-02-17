Rachel Dolezal Says She’s Been Unemployed For Six Years Being After Being Exposed For Lying About Her Racial Identity

It has been six years since Rachael Dolezal went viral after being exposed by her parents for posing as a Black woman. Now, the single mom is saying that all this time later she still cannot find steady work.

While on a Feb. 8 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Dolezal said, “I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees.”

Dolezal, who identifies as “transracial” changed her legal name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2017, said she applied for jobs like “being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino. I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”

As for her former work as an activist, Dolezal claims she is pushing forward. “I’m still doing the work, I’m still pressing forward, but it has been really tough for sure. Not having a job for six years, having to create my own job and find my own ways to provide for my children through braiding hair, through grant writing to bring funds into marginalized communities and Black-owned businesses and nonprofits, through painting, through doing pep talks on Cameo.com.”

Watch the clip on The Tamron Hall Show below: