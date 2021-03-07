OPINION: The Current GOP Agenda To Suppress Votes Is Intended To Erase The Legacy Of Blood Sunday

On March 7, 1965, some 600 civil rights activists, led by a young SNCC organizer named John Lewis, began marching down U.S. Highway 80 in Selma, Alabama. When they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they were met by a wall of state troopers and a county posse armed with tear gas, nightsticks and ill intent.

By the time it was all over at least 50 of the marchers were injured and another 17 were hospitalized, including Lewis whose skull had been fractured by a nightstick to the head. Video and photos of the violently senseless incident were broadcast across the world sealing Bloody Sunday into the folds of history immortalizing many of these activists who were there that day to demonstrate against newly passed voting restrictions.

Fast forward to today and I swear that history is repeating itself.

Don’t get me wrong, intimidation and legislation to keep Black voters from the ballot box have been used for years to stop us. Generations of men and women who looked like John Lewis (and me) faced financial ruin, physical violence and the full force of law enforcement if they dared to exercise their most basic of American rights — the right to vote.

We saw this happen in 2008 when African American turnout drove a blue wave only to watch Republicans respond with new Voter ID laws and now, we’re seeing it again today, but this time it’s worse. This time a Republican State Leadership Committee and GOP-led legislatures across the country are using the big lie of voter fraud, the same big lie that sparked the January 6 Capitol insurrection, as cover for an unprecedented attack on voting rights.

Let’s be clear, despite proof that the 2020 election was the most secure election in American history, Republicans are pushing 253 bills in 43 states to restrict Americans’ right to vote.

This can only be in response to the record turnout of voters who have rejected the GOP agenda across America and the only way they can fight back is to try to ensure those Americans, particularly voters of color, don’t get a chance to vote again.

In Georgia, where 1.2 million Black voters helped turn the state blue, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan has introduced a bill repealing no-excuse absentee voting. And, how many Georgians used no-excuse absentee voting to cast their ballots in 2020? 1.3 million.

It’s simple, while many issues are important, by far the most consequential issue of our day, just as it was 56-years ago is that of voting rights.

In episode three of BET’s new six-part investigative docuseries, “Boiling Point,” Lynda Blackmon-Lowery, tells her story about growing up in a segregated Selma where she says by the age of 7, she knew white people hated her. When she was 13, Lynda heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preach for the first time and it was enough to activate her heart and mind to fight for change in the country.

“In his speech, [Dr. King] said you could get anybody to do anything with steady loving confrontation. And the second time he said it in that speech, I distinctly heard him call my name and say, Lynda, you can get anybody to do anything with a steady loving confrontation. I remember jumping up saying, ‘Oh yeah, that's how I'm going to do it’ and that’s what led me to be on that bridge on March 7th, 1965.