Two Teen Girls in Washington D.C. Charged With Murder In Fatal Crash Of Uber Eats Driver

Two Washington D.C. teenagers face felony murder charges after an Uber Eats driver they allegedly tried to carjack died in a crash on Tuesday (March 23), NBC Washington reports.
The suspects, 13- and 15-year-old girls, who were not identified because of their age, are accused of using a stun gun in the attempted carjacking, which occurred in Southeast Washington, D.C.
Authorities with the Metropolitan Police Department say the two girls used a stun gun on the driver, causing him to crash his vehicle. A witness said the car flipped over after the victim tried to put up a struggle. Responders found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. It is unclear what the condition of the two alleged carjackers is.
The victim was identified as 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar. He succumbed at the hospital to serious injuries he sustained from the crash.
Anwar, a grandfather, was a Pakistani immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to seek better opportunities for himself and his family.
“He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence,” said a GoFundMe campaign page that raised nearly $610,000 by Sunday (March 28) evening.
The funds will provide a traditional Islamic funeral for Anwar and assist his family with the loss of income.
