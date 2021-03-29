Two Teen Girls in Washington D.C. Charged With Murder In Fatal Crash Of Uber Eats Driver

Two Washington D.C. teenagers face felony murder charges after an Uber Eats driver they allegedly tried to carjack died in a crash on Tuesday (March 23), NBC Washington reports.

The suspects, 13- and 15-year-old girls, who were not identified because of their age, are accused of using a stun gun in the attempted carjacking, which occurred in Southeast Washington, D.C.



Authorities with the Metropolitan Police Department say the two girls used a stun gun on the driver, causing him to crash his vehicle. A witness said the car flipped over after the victim tried to put up a struggle. Responders found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. It is unclear what the condition of the two alleged carjackers is.