Tennessee State Legislator Claims Constitutional Agreement Tried To End Slavery

A Tennessee state lawmaker is drawing criticism for defending a Constitutional provision that determined how enslaved Black people would be regarded by law, saying that it was intended to end slavery rather than uphold it.



Republican Rep. Justin Lafferty, while debating a bill that would ban critical race theory in schools, argued that the Three-Fifths Compromise of 1787, was actually an attempt to move away from what came to be known as the “peculiar institution.”



He called it “a direct effort to ensure that Southern states never got the population necessary to continue the practice of slavery everywhere else in the country” by limiting their Congressional representation,” The Hill reports.



The Three-Fifths Compromise was an agreement between Northern and Southern delegates of the U.S. Constitutional Convention that three-fifths of the enslaved population would be counted to determine taxation and representation in the House of Representatives. Most historians agree that, if anything, the agreement gave more power to slave states, which did not relinquish people from bondage until they were forced to as a result of the Civil War.

