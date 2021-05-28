Lil Baby Meets With Vice President Kamala Harris

On Wednesday (May 26) “The Bigger Picture” artist, born Dominique Armani Jones, shared a photo of himself and the VP on his Instagram and thanked her for their meeting.

“Big shoutout to @vp for taking the time out her busy day to sit with me an have an open discussion! #wegottastartsomewhere,” he captioned his post.

On Tuesday (May 25) Lil Baby joined George Floyd’s family in Washington D.C. to sit in on meetings pushing for lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, The Hill reports. May 25th marked one year since Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The rapper has maintained close contact with the Floyd family and threw a surprise birthday party for Floyd’s daughter in Gianna in December. The celebration for Gianna was organized by Atlanta restaurant owners Ericka and William Platt, along with NBA star Stephen Jackson. Lil Baby reportedly funded the celebration.