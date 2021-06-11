Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate Sasha’s Birthday By Posting Throwback Pics

Written by BET Staff

Sasha Obama turned 20 on June 10, and while she trended on social media for hours, she also received tons of love from her father and mother, former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama. Her dad posted an adorable throwback photo of Sasha with the caption, "Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next." See below:

Meanwhile, her mom captioned a precious photo with, "Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!”

RELATED: Barack Obama On The George Floyd Protests: ‘I Was Heartened And Inspired’ Sasha Obama, who is currently attending the University of Michigan, is rarely on social media but every once in a while she posts a TikTok video. See the video below of her dancing in a posting from December.