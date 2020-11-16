Barack Obama On The George Floyd Protests: ‘I Was Heartened And Inspired’

On Sunday, November 15, President Barack Obama appeared on 60 Minutes to discuss the release of his memoir Promised Land. He also opened up about the tragic killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Journalist Scott Pelley asked Obama, “Did you watch the video of George Floyd's strangulation?”

Obama answered, “Of course. It was heartbreaking. Very rarely, though, did you see it so viscerally and over a stretch of time where the humanity of the victim is so apparent, the pain and the vulnerability of someone so clear.”



He spoke to how Floyd’s death affected the nation, which caused uprisings all over the country, “And it was, I think, a moment in which America for a brief moment came face-to-face with a reality that African Americans in this country I think had understood for quite some time. And I was heartened and inspired by the galvanizing effect that it had on the country as a whole.”



Obama continued, “The fact that it wasn't just Black people. It wasn't just some, quote/unquote, ‘liberals’ who were appalled by it, reacted to it, and eventually marched. But it was everybody. And it was a small first step in the kind of reckoning with our past and our present that so often we avoid.”

When asked why these injustices continue from Trayvon Martin to Breonna Taylor persist, Obama explained, “One is that we have a criminal justice system in which we ask oftentimes very young, oftentimes not-very-well-trained officers to go into communities and just keep a lid on things. And we don't try to get at some of the underlying causes for chronic poverty.”



He also added, “It's important for us not to let ourselves off the hook and think this is just a police problem, because those shootings, that devaluation of life is part and parcel with a legacy of discrimination, and Jim Crow, and segregation that we're all responsible for.”



Watch the 60 Minutes interview below: