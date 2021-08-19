Death Toll In Haiti Tops 2,000 As U.S. Forces Are Deployed

Search and rescue teams in Haiti tragically found more bodies in the rubble on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to more than 2,000 people after a massive earthquake hit the Caribbean nation over the weekend.

CBS News reports rescue and recovery efforts have been slowed by Tropical Storm Grace and the destruction of paths and roadways leading to some of the hardest-hit areas.

So far, the Haiti Office of Civil Protection tweeted late Wednesday that at least 2,189 people have died while 12,268 have been hospitalized with injuries. 332 are still missing.

Jerry Chandler, the head of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency told Reuters that more than 600,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance and 135,000 families are displaced.

"Haiti is now on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a Wednesday video address, Reuters reports. "The earthquake that devastated a large part of the south of the country proves once again our limits, and how fragile we are."

More U.S. forces have been deployed to Haiti as Navy warship USS Arlington will carry 600 more military personnel to the nation.

"It's a heavily damaged area and I think the need is going to be great," Lieutenant Colonel Cory Murtaugh of the Marine Corps, said, according to CBS News.

Many of Haiti’s hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, which is forcing some patients to be treated outside.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday. The seismic event has also taken an emotional toll on the country.

"The fatigue is mostly just the emotional beating that we're taking, because it's been disaster after disaster after disaster," said Macollvie Neel, managing editor of the New York-based Haitian Times.