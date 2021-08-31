R. Kelly’s Ex-Assistant Describes His Reaction When Women Broke His Rules

A former assistant to R. Kelly provided shocking testimony on Tuesday (August 31), claiming that the R&B singer had strict rules for women in his orbit and consequences if they did not follow them.

According to the New York Times, during the ninth of Kelly’s New York federal trial, the assistant, Suzette Mayweather, said the singer once confronted her over conversations she had that violated his rules.

Mayweather said she discussed Kelly’s personal life with a woman named Dominique, whom she claimed the singer was in a relationship with. When he found out they’d conversed about him, he became very angry.

This latest testimony comes a day after R. Kelly’s first male accuser took the stand and told the jury that he offered to help with his music career in exchange for sexual favors. Testifying as “Louis,” he said he was 17 when Kelly began making sexual advances toward him.

Four women have also testified that they were underage when their encounters with Kelly began. Mayweather was reportedly the first of the singer’s employees to provide extensive details about his rules.

This is the third week of R. Kelly’s New York trial. He is being accused of various crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual trafficking across state lines. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.