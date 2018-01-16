Dwight Howard's Baby Mama Has Reportedly Filed For Full Custody Of Their 4-Year-Old Son

One of Dwight Howard's baby mamas is putting the full-court press on the NBA star.

The Blast is reporting that Melissa Rios has filed for full physical and legal custody of her 4-year-old son, David, whom she shares with the Charlotte Hornets' center.

According to legal documents obtained by the website, Rios claims Howard is so busy with his NBA career that he only spends time with the boy 40 days per year, with Rios adding that he “has visited with David when it is convenient.”

She added in legal docs, as reported by The Blast: “David has resided with me exclusively since his birth and I have made all of the day-to-day decisions regarding his health and education and welfare.”

That being said, sources close to the situation told The Blast that the 32-year-old NBA veteran is a "hands-on dad," who spends his entire offseason with David, including this past 2017.

The website is additionally reporting that Rios filing for full custody means she's also asking the judge to order that Howard pay child support for their toddler. And that could be a significant amount, considering Howard's salary is $23.5 million this season, as reported by ESPN.

Howard reportedly covers his son's medical expenses and already pays for the child's school, as reported by The Blast.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.