Giants’ Saquon Barkley And His Mom Serve Over 100,000 Bowls Of Soup To At-Risk Youth

Barkley and his mother handed out over 10,000 bowls of soup to the youth.

Covenant House New Jersey provides comprehensive residential care and related services to help New Jersey’s youth who have suffered from abuse, neglect, abandonment, homelessness and human trafficking build a life for themselves that is good.

Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley spent Tuesday (November 5) with his mother, Tonya Johnson , serving soup to members of Covenant House New Jersey, according to Penn Live .

Beautiful effort by @saquon & his mom, Tonya - serving @CampbellsChunky to the youth of @CovenantHouseNJ ! Covenant House provides housing & supportive services to kids facing homelessness! @Giants pic.twitter.com/fpbXP6KpbJ

“All you have to do is take the time to get to know the kids at Covenant House New Jersey to see how good they are," Barkley said. “They’re resilient, brave, funny, and talented. These are great kids and their futures are filled with potential. These kids deserve the best we have to offer.”

Campbell’s Soup has a longstanding relationship with the NFL and has been a part of the iconic “Mama’s Boy” commercial campaign, featuring a player and his mother offering him a bowl of soup on the sidelines during a game.

Saquon and his mother were a part of the revival of the commercial this year.

Barkley also worked with Campbell’s to donate 100,000 bowls of soup to the Atlanta community ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

It’s always nice to see those who are fortunate give back to those that are less so.