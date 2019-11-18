Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Kunta Kinte’ T-Shirt Tells Us Everything About His Core Issues With The NFL

The Colin Kaepernick workout happened on Saturday (November 16) in Atlanta, though not how it was originally scheduled.

While there is plenty to talk about regarding his performance, his choice of attire is also a trending topic.

No doubt you’ve heard the news that, amid disagreement and request denials on both sides, Colin Kaepernick and his representatives decided to host the workout at a different facility in Atlanta.

Kap showed up at Drew High School, approximately 60 miles from the Atlanta Falcons facility, in a Kunta Kinte T-shirt.

His choice of T-shirt is exactly what is at the heart of the tension between Kap, the NFL and its teams.

As many of us know, Kunta Kinte is the main character in author Alex Haley’s novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The novel was adapted into a widely successful miniseries by ABC.

Kinte was captured in Africa and sold into slavery in the United States and given the name “Toby” by his slave master.

He refused to accept this name and was savagely whipped and beaten on numerous occasions. Kinte also tried to escape several times and was severely punished when recaptured.

No doubt Kap was sending a message wearing a T-shirt with the name “Kunta Kinte” in bold.

He didn’t address the shirt in his brief comments to the assembled media following his workout. But nothing needed to be said about the shirt.