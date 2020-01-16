WWE Hall of Famer Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Father, Dies At 75

Written by Zayda Rivera

A legend in the WWE has died. CNN reports, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE announced on Wednesday (Jan. 15). “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” the organization wrote in a statement on the WWE website.

While Johnson had a successful career overall in the WWE, the organization said “he found his greatest success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol.” On Dec. 10, 1983, the duo made history when they defeated The Wild Samoans and became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions, according to the WWE. Johnson retired in 1991 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son, “The Rock.”

According to the WWE, “Post-retirement, Johnson had a hand in training his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock would become one of the biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment and carried on his father’s legacy with pride.” CNN reports that Canadian film producers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski announced they are producing and writing a biopic on Johnson titled Ring King.

"Rocky really lived the American Dream. With humble beginnings in a small town in Nova Scotia, Rocky grew up being fatherless and black during one of the most heavily oppressed times for people of colour," the producers said in a news release obtained by CNN news partner CBC. Dwayne Johnson posted a heartfelt Instagram video last year when he shared the news that he told his dad he was buying him a house. “He’s a weathered soul and like all weathered souls there’s often a harsh storied path that got them there,” he said.

The Rock added, "Well for my pops that path started at 13yrs old when his mom kicked him out of his house on Christmas day and forced him to live on the streets ... so his reality of compassion and love was forged thru pain and toughness." The WWE did not detail the cause of his death, but did write that they extend “condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.” BET reached out to Dwayne Johnson’s publicist to request a comment.