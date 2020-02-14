Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation

The Mamba Sports Foundation was founded in 2018 to create a positive impact on young people through sports. The name was inspired by Black Mamba, which was Kobe Bryant's nickname on the court.

Vanessa Bryant has announced the name will be changed to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor both her late husband and daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Mamabacita was the name the 13-year-old earned on the basketball court.

On Thursday, Bryant made the announcement on Instagram, writing, "Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."



