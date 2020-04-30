Magic Johnson Reveals Epic Kobe Bryant Documentary Is Coming

NBA legend Magic Johnson has confirmed reports that a new documentary on another LA Lakers legend, the late Kobe Bryant, is in the works.

The film, which Johnson talked about in comments to Entertainment Tonight, will chronicle Bryant’s epic final season with the team.

"That's definitely going to happen," Johnson said. "I think he was smart enough to have a camera follow him, document every movement... so we are going to see a lot of behind-the-scenes things on Kobe and probably let us into his world with his family."

Bryant reportedly had a camera crew following him during the 2015-16 NBA season, which was heralded by sports fans and commentators alike as a victory lap for the Lakers’ shooting guard who played his entire 20 season career with the team.

Johnson made his comments while talking about The Last Dance, a documentary on another NBA icon, Michael Jordan.

The critically acclaimed 10-part ESPN series includes footage of Jordan facing off on the court against Bryant. Jordan won six championship rings, Bryant won five.

Johnson also gave an update on how Bryant’s family since the tragic January helicopter crash, which claimed his life and that of his daughter Gianna.

"They are living their life, they are having a good time, and I think Kobe would have wanted that, for them to go on, live a great life and just enjoy yourself," Johnson said of Bryant’s wife, Vanessa and surviving daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months. "Vanessa's the reason for that, and I think she's got a great village around her, people around her to give her that support."