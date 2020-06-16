After Backlash, NFL Commissioner Encourages Teams To Sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has suddenly seen the light when it comes to protesting police brutality.

On June 5, the embattled head of the league admitted, "We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

And now he is saying Colin Kapernick deserves his job back.



During an interview with ESPN, Goodell said, ''If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision. I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”



He continued, "If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.”



Goodell’s version of an invite was back in November. The NFL hastily put together a workout for Kaep, to take place at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility. As both sides were working to finalize the details, communication broke down and Kaep opted to hold his own workout at a high school.



Kaepernick’s camp reportedly believed the rushed nature and odd timing was a “PR stunt” and they had no real interest in providing an opportunity. The former San Francisco 49er was never signed.

The NFL has essentially banned Colin Kaepernick after he began peacefully protesting against police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016.

In 2017, Kaepernick sued the league, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league. He reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in February of 2019.