NBA’s Jrue Holiday Generously Donates Remaining Game Checks To Social Justice Initiatives

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
NBA star Jrue Holiday announced that he’s donating his remaining salary for the 2019-2020 season to social justice initiatives.
The 30-year-old New Orleans Pelicans guard, along with his wife Lauren Holiday, took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 15) to reveal the formation of the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund.
"I have pledged the remainder of my 2020 NBA salary as a progressive step toward combating systemic racism as well as social and economic inequality that continues to prevent Black communities from upward mobility," Holiday wrote in his post.
View this post on Instagram
Today we announced that I have pledged the remainder of my 2020 NBA salary as a progressive step toward combating systemic racism as well as social and economic inequality that continues to prevent Black communities from upward mobility. These funds will go to Black-led nonprofits, programs and institutions of higher learning in the cities of New Orleans, L.A., Compton, and Indianapolis, as well as to Black-owned small businesses in 10 cities that have been devastated by the impact of COVID-19, but are now known to have received less than 2% of the Paycheck Protection Program loans provided. To find out more information and apply visit at www.jlhfund.org .
The philanthropic endeavor will assist Black-led nonprofits in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Indianapolis. Ten other cities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have received less than two percent of the allocated loans from the Paycheck Protection Program will also be supported.
"Honestly when it came down to it, it was me and my wife talking about what we could do to kind of further this movement and progression and being able to help out our community and just being able to help," Holiday said to ESPN during an interview about the generous program.
RELATED: Chad Johnson Is Giving Those In Need A Stimulus Check
The Pelicans are one of the 22 teams participating in the NBA's season restart set to begin on July 31. Holiday is slated to earn $5.3 million from his remaining game checks, according to the sports news outlet.
"We were just kind of sitting in the house, in the bed, thinking about it, and my wife said, 'I think you should do this and you should do the rest of your salary,'" Holiday said. "[I thought] that's a great idea. Because we want to make an impact. God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both."
He continued: "It's not just about the money for me and my family. That's the important part. It's not just about me. It's not just about the money. I want people to see that. For us coming to Orlando and playing these games, giving away this money is what is important and trying to help others."
Holiday concluded: "Trying to support others during this hard time. Fortunately enough, we still have a job. We get paid very well to have this job. Me and wife felt like this was very important."
Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS