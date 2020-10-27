Nike Reveals Kyrie Irving’s New Signature Shoe

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives with the ball in an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 12, 2020 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kyrie Irving played his first game since November 14th after recovery a shoulder injury. Nets won 108-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

Sneakerheads can hit the Nike SNKRS app on Nov. 11 to grab a pair.

NBA star Kyrie Irving's latest Nike signature shoe is here! Following the release of the Kyrie 6, the Kyrie 7 is ready to hit the court.  The Brooklyn Nets’ star is releasing the new shoe designed for quickness and agility.

Thanks to new technology and innovations, like a data-informed traction pattern for grip during “shifty, unpredictable perimeter play” and a flexible supportive composite mesh, the Kyrie 7 is destined to perform the desired results, according to Footwear News.  

Nike is set to launch the Kyrie 7 in four limited-edition “Preheat” colorways with a “mystery box style” that is stemmed from the film, music, art, and sports inspiration. The “Preheat” styles include “Special FX,” “Soundwave,” “Expressions,” and “Icons of Sport.”

Sneakerheads can head to the Nike SNKRS app on Tuesday (Nov. 11) to take a shot at purchasing the shoe. According to Nike, buyers won’t know which of the four colorways they have unlocked until a pair has been secured and then unboxed. Retail price for the “Preheat” sneakers is set at $140.

After the “Preheat” kicks drop the Kyrie 7 “Sisterhood,” which is created “to empower female athletes everywhere,” will be available on Saturday (Nov. 14 ) retailing for $130. 

The next release will be the Kyrie 7 “BK Black,” celebrating his Brooklyn Nets team and will arrive on Sunday (Nov. 16) for Nike Exclusive Members following its worldwide release on Nov. 23. The sneaker will also retail for $130.

