Nike Reveals Kyrie Irving’s New Signature Shoe

Thanks to new technology and innovations, like a data-informed traction pattern for grip during “shifty, unpredictable perimeter play” and a flexible supportive composite mesh, the Kyrie 7 is destined to perform the desired results, according to Footwear News.

NBA star Kyrie Irving 's latest Nike signature shoe is here! Following the release of the Kyrie 6, the Kyrie 7 is ready to hit the court. The Brooklyn Nets’ star is releasing the new shoe designed for quickness and agility.

Nike is set to launch the Kyrie 7 in four limited-edition “Preheat” colorways with a “mystery box style” that is stemmed from the film, music, art, and sports inspiration. The “Preheat” styles include “Special FX,” “Soundwave,” “Expressions,” and “Icons of Sport.”

Sneakerheads can head to the Nike SNKRS app on Tuesday (Nov. 11) to take a shot at purchasing the shoe. According to Nike, buyers won’t know which of the four colorways they have unlocked until a pair has been secured and then unboxed. Retail price for the “Preheat” sneakers is set at $140.

After the “Preheat” kicks drop the Kyrie 7 “Sisterhood,” which is created “to empower female athletes everywhere,” will be available on Saturday (Nov. 14 ) retailing for $130.

The next release will be the Kyrie 7 “BK Black,” celebrating his Brooklyn Nets team and will arrive on Sunday (Nov. 16) for Nike Exclusive Members following its worldwide release on Nov. 23. The sneaker will also retail for $130.