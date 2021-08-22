Simone Biles Cheers On Boyfriend Jonathan Owens During NFL Preseason Game While On Vacation

Simone Biles is taking a much-needed vacation after the Tokyo Olympics, but she didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate her boyfriend Jonathan Owens' NFL preseason game Saturday (Aug. 21).

"Sending you love & well wishes from vacation I'll be cheering you on! Go #16!" she wrote before kickoff on a screenshot from the pair's video chat, according to PEOPLE.

"I love you so much. & so so so proud of you," Biles continued her message.