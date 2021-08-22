Simone Biles Cheers On Boyfriend Jonathan Owens During NFL Preseason Game While On Vacation

Simone Biles is taking a much-needed vacation after the Tokyo Olympics, but she didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate her boyfriend Jonathan Owens' NFL preseason game Saturday (Aug. 21).
"Sending you love & well wishes from vacation I'll be cheering you on! Go #16!" she wrote before kickoff on a screenshot from the pair's video chat, according to PEOPLE.
"I love you so much. & so so so proud of you," Biles continued her message.
The 24-year-old world's greatest gymnast kept her eyes on her boyfriend's every play.
After Owens, a defensive back for the Houston Texans, intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci late in the fourth quarter, she posted a sweet message.
"Yessssss that's my boyfriend that's my boyfriend," she bragged in the caption of a photo of the big play.
The support is mutual. When Biles prioritized her mental health and withdrew from the Olympic Gymnastics finals, Owens expressed his love and support.
"Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday," he 26-year-old NFL player wrote in an Instagram post.
The Olympic Gold-medalist announced their relationship last year on Instagram. Speculation circulated about their romance after Biles confirmed her breakup with fitness influencer Stacey Ervin Jr. in her cover story for Vogue.
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
