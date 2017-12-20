See Serena Williams Complete Her 2017 Snapback Comeback With New Blonde Hair

Serena Williams seems to be adjusting to motherhood quite well. She's even crowdsourcing advice from other moms to care for Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. like a true champ.
2017 was quite a year for Serena. She had one of the best snapbacks, an epic wedding and a lavish honeymoon! Now, it looks like she's rounding it all out with a trendy new hair color. #HotMomAlert!
Serena simply captioned her photo, "I needed a change," and we can't blame her. If the blunt cut bob was the hottest style of 2017, then blonde is definitely the color of the year. We've seen celebs, including Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony Dascha Polanco, Sanaa Lathan and even Solange, trade in their raven-hued locks for lighter, golden strands recently.
Just when we couldn't stop obsessing over her recent Glamour Women of The Year Awards look, she hit us with this. Sheesh. When it comes to Serena, she lives by the motto "another day, another slay." Are you feeling her new blonde look?
