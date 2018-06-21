Too Grown?: North West Requested Her Hair To Be Straightened For Her 5th Birthday

It was less than a week ago when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s budding beauty guru, North West, was spotted out and about in NYC celebrating with family and friends for her 5th birthday—and yes, we are still talking about her hair! While many were taken aback at how fast she’s growing up, most were in a state of shock at her freshly laid ‘do.

Yes, our girl North’s hair was super long and completely bone-straight and, according to Kim, it was all courtesy of a flat-iron. After receiving loads of backlash behind her daughter’s new tresses, Kim revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter exactly why she allowed North to straighten her hair. “She wanted straight hair and I straightened her hair one time,” she shared. “It’s funny, because online everyone thought that we pressed it and did this whole thing. It was just a flat iron... It was her birthday and all she wanted was to try to have her hair straightened.”

(Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)















For the record, the doting reality star mom doesn’t feel that she did anything wrong when it came to making her daughter happy. “She and [her cousin] Penelope had a unicorn party, so I said, “‘You can do it for your party and you can do it when we go to New York if you like it.’ She liked it, so we did it when we went to New York too and that’s it,” Kim said.

While North may be known for her adorable curly locks, we honestly don’t think it’s a bad thing that Kim allowed her daughter’s hair to be straightened that “one time” so that she could look the way she wanted for her special day. Let’s be honest, we all had moments where we wanted to switch up our hair in our youth, and as long as it’s not permanent and damaging to the natural hair, why not let the girl express herself? Just saying. What are your thoughts, BET fam? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou