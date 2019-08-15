Lizzo Celebrates Her Urban Decay Campaign With A Epic Twerking Performance

It's hard to escape the shine from the breakout star that is Lizzo this summer. Then again, why would you want to? The rapper, singer and classical flute player is radiating a type of Black Girl Magic and positivity that we so desperately need.

That's why we were thrilled to see Lizzo named as a new face of Urban Decay. In her first beauty campaign, the soon to be on the big screen wunderkind models "pretty different" makeup looks. And since Lizzo's popularity is based primarily around the fact that she is pretty different, there couldn't have been a more fitting pairing.

Lizzo celebrated her campaign with a concert in LA this week, where she performed her hit songs, Juice and Truth Hurts (in a gold lame bodysuit, let's acknowledge). Lizzo then addressed the crowd saying,

“I’m a fat, black girl, born in Houston, with natural kinky hair, b*tch. Crooked ass teeth and I’m on the f*cking front of a beauty counter all over the f*cking world"

Amen, Lizzo! Say it louder for those in the back!