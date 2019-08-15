Lizzo Celebrates Her Urban Decay Campaign With A Epic Twerking Performance

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
It's hard to escape the shine from the breakout star that is Lizzo this summer. Then again, why would you want to? The rapper, singer and classical flute player is radiating a type of Black Girl Magic and positivity that we so desperately need.
That's why we were thrilled to see Lizzo named as a new face of Urban Decay. In her first beauty campaign, the soon to be on the big screen wunderkind models "pretty different" makeup looks. And since Lizzo's popularity is based primarily around the fact that she is pretty different, there couldn't have been a more fitting pairing.
Lizzo celebrated her campaign with a concert in LA this week, where she performed her hit songs, Juice and Truth Hurts (in a gold lame bodysuit, let's acknowledge). Lizzo then addressed the crowd saying,
“I’m a fat, black girl, born in Houston, with natural kinky hair, b*tch. Crooked ass teeth and I’m on the f*cking front of a beauty counter all over the f*cking world"
Amen, Lizzo! Say it louder for those in the back!
It's wonderful to see Lizzo soaring to her potential. There's many more magazine covers, billboard chart topping hits and modeling gigs in her future, we're sure of it.
Until then, we're happy to just be along for the ride, especially when she teams up with fellow Houston native and confidence boosting baddie, Megan Thee Stallion.
If this is any indication of the kind of epic results you get from a Lizzo collaboration, we really can't wait to see how she gets down in the upcoming Hustlers film.
