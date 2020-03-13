Sephora And Ulta Beauty Just Banned In-Store Makeup Testing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Your favorite beauty emporiums just put the kibosh on makeup testing and product sampling.

On Wednesday, Sephora and Ulta Beauty, two of the country’s biggest beauty retailers, announced that they were taking the proper steps to keep customers safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

That means no more trying on makeup before buying it!

Both companies announced that in-store makeup testing would be suspended until further notice in an effort to prevent the rapidly spreading virus.

In an email to customers, CEO of Sephora Americas, Jean-André Rougeot, addressed how the company is responding to the growing pandemic. "We have taken additional actions to ensure our entire organization is here to serve you in the safest way possible. All store employees have been trained to uphold and practice these measures, and we are closely following the latest guidance from the CDC, WHO, local governments and public health agencies,” he wrote.

RELATED | Iyanla Vanzant Tries To Calm Coronavirus Fears With Social Media Counseling



Additionally, the popular chain is implementing ramped up safety and cleaning measures by disinfecting all high-touch areas, including product displays, workstations and hygiene stations with a hospital-grade disinfectant cleaner. Plus, all stores will get a weekly deep cleaning. Like many stores across the country, hand sanitizer will be readily available for customers and employees at Sephora stores.

Ulta Beauty is also following suit with similar guidelines and increased safety procedures. In a statement, Ulta Beauty’s CEO Mary Dillon shared their plans on protecting customers and employees as the virus spreads.

"We're closely monitoring the situation and following guidance from public health officials and government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, so we can make ongoing assessments and stay in constant communication with our associates to provide information and guidance as developments unfold," the message reads.

"In addition to our regular cleaning procedures, increased sanitization measures are being added to all locations with extra attention to product testers and high traffic areas," the statement continues. "For any guest wanting to use a tester or trial a product, please ask an associate to assist you."

If trying on makeup is something you can’t give up, both companies offer and encourage virtual testing. Don’t worry, it can be as fun and easy as playing with Instagram filters. Virtual cat-eye anyone?