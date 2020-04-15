Joseline Hernandez Shares A Sweet Mommy-And-Me Moment With Bonnie Bella After Temporarily Losing Custody To Stevie J

Dedicating their time to mommy-daughter bonding, the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition reality star recently posted a video showing herself styling her daughter’s natural hair, while staying safe indoors.

Joseline Hernandez ’s and her 3-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella are making the most of being quarantined at home.

Bonnie Bella seemed to be in good spirits as she happily let her mom brush her hair as she snacked on colorful cupcakes and sang along to the music playing in the background .

Such a sweet moment! We are glad to see Joseline spending time with her adorable daughter.

This comes weeks after a Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition broadcasted an episode, taped last year, showing Joseline’s heartbreaking reaction to temporarily losing custody of Bonnie to her ex Stevie J.

Joseline was later awarded primary custody of Bonnie.

According to BCK Online, Stevie and Joseline are still in the midst of their custody battle and will reportedly go to trial in May.