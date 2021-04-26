Money, Power, Respect: The Crayon Case Owner Supa Cent Is A Certified Girlboss

Reynell Steward, a.k.a. Wuzzam Supa or Supa Cent, is not getting Forbes covers like the "self-made" Kylie Jenner but she's one beauty mogul that everyone should know about.

If you've seen her before, you probably caught her on Instagram. The social media star turned CEO of the viral cosmetics brand, The Crayon Brand made headlines last year for an incredible amount of sales in a short time. This former waitress found her true calling in a “Box of Crayons” eyeshadow palette that literally took the beauty community by storm, and no one was expecting it.

I’ve been a fan of Supa since coming across her hilarious videos years ago, and falling in love with her personality. My best friend and I sit around talking about Supa’s success and how inspirational her story is so when I found out that she was going to be at Beautycon LA, I was stoked about meeting the beauty industry disruptor.