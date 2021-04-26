Money, Power, Respect: The Crayon Case Owner Supa Cent Is A Certified Girlboss

Reynell Steward, a.k.a. Wuzzam Supa or Supa Cent, is not getting Forbes covers like the "self-made" Kylie Jenner but she's one beauty mogul that everyone should know about.
If you've seen her before, you probably caught her on Instagram. The social media star turned CEO of the viral cosmetics brand, The Crayon Brand made headlines last year for an incredible amount of sales in a short time. This former waitress found her true calling in a “Box of Crayons” eyeshadow palette that literally took the beauty community by storm, and no one was expecting it.
I’ve been a fan of Supa since coming across her hilarious videos years ago, and falling in love with her personality. My best friend and I sit around talking about Supa’s success and how inspirational her story is so when I found out that she was going to be at Beautycon LA, I was stoked about meeting the beauty industry disruptor.
On Cyber Monday 2018, beauty mogul Reynell “Supa Cent” Steward was the talk of the beauty industry when The Crayon Case brand sold $1 million dollars of product in under two hours. Well, this year, Supa beat her record-making $1.37 million in just one hour!
The 32-year-old outspoken and hilarious beauty entrepreneur posted her wins on Instagram, captioning the photo, "#blessed."
Supa’s Crayon Cuties were eagerly awaiting the Cyber Monday sale since the mogul had posted that some of her best-selling items would be discontinued once they sell out. With 60 percent off the entire site, Supa made $100,000 in one minute. Can you say #goals?
Related | Exclusive: Multi-Millionaire Supa Cent Shares Her Secret Sauce To Making Millions In 90 Minutes
"Your family will support you after the strangers support you," she explained. "Reach out to the people who don’t know you, because if they love your products, then they will begin to love you. And most importantly, when you’re promoting, be sure to touch all demographics."
Grossing $1 million in revenue in under two hours during her 60% off Cyber Monday sale, Supa proved just how much love she truly gets from her followers! With all of her success in only two years, I had to ask her what the secret sauce is to her success? She said, “The secret sauce is engaging with your followers. I engage with all my fans, I engage with everyone. Whoever comes to my page, I engage with them! I promote a lot and I’m involved with the people that spend money with me!”
(Photo: Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS