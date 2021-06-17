Idris And Sabrina Elba Partner With Christian Louboutin To Release A 100% Charitable Shoe Collection Inspired By MLK

Introducing: Walk a Mile in My Shoes, a 20-piece capsule collection filled with flats, heels, sneakers, dress shoes, and handbags— all designed with purpose by the trio.

“The collection is meant in no way to suggest that anyone walk in our shoes specifically, but to look and be open and understanding to those around you who may not have the same privilege in life and are facing systematic injustices that we all need to rally against,” Idris explained to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing the collection’s name derived from his visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Los Angeles.

The actor added, “We want everyone to see that there are ways we can contribute and be innovative about that contribution. None of us are profiting from this collaboration; the Christian Louboutin team is 100 percent dedicated to this cause, and we hope that will set some precedent.”