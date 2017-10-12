See The Entire Tracee Ellis Ross x JCPenney Collection Before It's Out

This is Tracee's first retail collection, but she did not come to play — the line ranges from small to 3X and starts at just $12. Plus, she has an incredibly diverse lookbook casting, making this the third only, truly diverse campaign we've seen, in addition to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty ads and Beyonce's latest Ivy Park lookbook .

The expansive line boasts eveningwear, accessories, home accessories, pajamas, workwear and more. Obviously, this isn't Tracee's first time at the fashion rodeo. Homegirl has the resume to back it up. Having graced the runways at a young age and lending her eye to multiple publications as a fashion editor, Tracee is a fashion expert. Her experiences no doubt influenced this collection, and manifest in the array of offerings.

Seriously, there's something for everyone to love — and something everyone can afford, whether you're looking for gift ideas or just yourself! We've got our eyes on those sharp, tailored suits and small leather drawstring bag, shown directly above. Thanks to her diverse casting, we can already tell these looks are versatile and honestly look good on everyone.

“It’s been my lifelong dream to design a line of clothing to utilize my love of style and clothes and to create a collection accessible to everyone that empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit. Each piece is timeless and versatile, classic but with flavor. They can be mixed and matched to create elegant looks for everybody and every body," Tracee said.

"JCPenney was a wonderful partner for me as I designed this affordable collection because I truly believe that looking good does not have to cost a lot. At the same time I thought why not expand the joy of getting dressed into a few beautiful home décor items? These pieces add a special touch when entertaining friends and loved ones this holiday season, giving some sparkle and joy."

So, will you be copping?