See Cynthia Bailey's Daughter, Noelle Robinson, In This Backless, Grown AF Mini Dress At 'Auntie' NeNe Leakes' Birthday Party

See Cynthia Bailey's Daughter, Noelle Robinson, In This Backless, Grown AF Mini Dress At 'Auntie' NeNe Leakes' Birthday Party

Model in the making.

Published 4 hours ago

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson showed up like a straight-up adult and did not come to play at Nene's 50th birthday party, (but we know Nene didn't either with her five outfit changes.)

Noelle rocked a tight, black, backless sequin dress with a slicked-back ponytail and some black strappy heels. OK, girl, we see you!

💰

A post shared by noelle 🦋 (@noellerobinson) on

Posing a fierce look for the 'Gram, Noelle looked like a bag of money, hence her caption *insert money emoji.* 

happy birthday @neneleakes 🎉 💗🎄! definitely a night to remember ✨

A post shared by noelle 🦋 (@noellerobinson) on

We mean, she's only 18 years old and served an outfit like this? Well, it's only natural since she's the daughter of model mom Cynthia and has a fabulous auntie in Nene.

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Noelle Robinson via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style