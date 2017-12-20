See Cynthia Bailey's Daughter, Noelle Robinson, In This Backless, Grown AF Mini Dress At 'Auntie' NeNe Leakes' Birthday Party

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson showed up like a straight-up adult and did not come to play at Nene's 50th birthday party, (but we know Nene didn't either with her five outfit changes.)
Noelle rocked a tight, black, backless sequin dress with a slicked-back ponytail and some black strappy heels. OK, girl, we see you!
Posing a fierce look for the 'Gram, Noelle looked like a bag of money, hence her caption *insert money emoji.*
We mean, she's only 18 years old and served an outfit like this? Well, it's only natural since she's the daughter of model mom Cynthia and has a fabulous auntie in Nene.
