See The Stunning $75K Couture Gown Meghan Markle Wore For Her Official Engagement Photos With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their engagement photos yesterday taken at Frogmore House in Windsor, and the internet is freaking out! The princess-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a sheer embellished ball gown, which was a tulle skirt and sheer bodice combo by British couture designer Ralph & Russo.
Not to mention, all of the London-based designer's dresses are made by hand, which can take up to 3,000 hours. And this gown was $75,000 so she was really looking like a bag of money, to say the least. The Kensington Palace also confirmed the gown was privately purchased by the happy couple.
The gown is a part of the Ralph & Russo Autumn/Winter '16 collection, "the floor-length black tulle gown features a silk organza skirt, hand appliquéd with silk tulle ruffles, and an entirely sheer bodice decorated with intricate gold feather thread-work," says the Daily Mail. See more exquisite photos of the dress and their royal engagement shoot here.
The 36-year-old was definitely runway ready in this gown. We can't wait to see what the royal wedding dress will look like, because if it's anything like the sketches that were recently leaked and this engagement dress, it'll be sure to drop jaws.
