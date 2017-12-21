See The Stunning $75K Couture Gown Meghan Markle Wore For Her Official Engagement Photos With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their engagement photos yesterday taken at Frogmore House in Windsor, and the internet is freaking out! The princess-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a sheer embellished ball gown, which was a tulle skirt and sheer bodice combo by British couture designer Ralph & Russo.

Not to mention, all of the London-based designer's dresses are made by hand, which can take up to 3,000 hours. And this gown was $75,000 so she was really looking like a bag of money, to say the least. The Kensington Palace also confirmed the gown was privately purchased by the happy couple.