See These Super Glam Shots From The Official Royal Engagement Photoshoot

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official engagement portraits have been released by the palace — and they are so damn cute. The three photos were taken earlier this week at Windsor Castle and honestly could not be more perfect or gorgeous! The love birds, who will marry on May 19, were photographed by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. No doubt, Meg's Ralph & Russo dress will sell out ASAP.

The photos really speak for themselves. Don't you think so?