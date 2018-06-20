Cha-Ching!: Brandy’s Daughter Celebrates Her Sweet 16 On Rodeo Drive With A Fat Check From Uncle Ray J

Singer/actress Brandy 's only child, Sy'rai Iman Smith, just recently celebrated her 16th birthday, and from the ecstatic look on her face in a recent Instagram photo, we've got a feeling the teenager maxed out with loads of luxe gifts for her Sweet 16!

According to Brandy's IG caption, Sy'rai decided she wanted to go to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, CA, which is known for its luxury goods stores, for the very first time.

What did she get, you ask? Well, thanks to Uncle Ray J and Auntie Princess's birthday money, she posed adorably with bags from Gucci and Balenciaga.

Sheesh, this goes to show you it pays to have family that loves you — and it surely doesn't hurt if they have coins!